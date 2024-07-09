Ghana Enterprises Agency announces partnership to enhance MSMEs Market Access

Accra, July 9, GNA – Ghana Enterprises Agency has announced partnership with two qualified concept shops to facilitate access to market for MSMEs.

The Ghana Enterprises Agency reached the deal with Lokko House and Jowato Company Limited under its GEA/Mastercard Foundation Business In A Box (BizBox) Project.

This initiative aims to promote Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana by providing market access for inclusive and sustainable development.

Following a rigorous selection process, Lokko House and Jowato Company Limited were chosen to provide retail spaces for Ghana made products under the BizBox Project’s Concept Shop Model.

This Model is designed to provide MSMEs, particularly those run by young women and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), with dedicated retail spaces to showcase their high quality and innovative products.

The expected benefits are increased Sales and Revenue. By offering dedicated retail space, the Concept Shop Model is expected to significantly boost sales revenue for participating MSMEs.

The partnership will also increase the visibility of Ghana made products, attracting both local and international investment, stimulate economic development through the influx of investment to support individual business growth and contribute to broader economic development, fostering a dynamic market environment.

The collaboration is expected to generate employment opportunities for Ghanaians, creating sustainable livelihoods and providing participating MSMEs with sustainable access to market opportunities, driving increased sales and investment.

Overall, the BizBox Project’s partnership with Lokko House and Jowato Company Limited is a significant step in empowering Ghanaian MSMEs, particularly those run by young women and PWDs.

This Initiative will contribute to creating dignified jobs, drive sustainable economic growth, and showcase the potential and quality of Ghana made products.

The Business In A Box (BizBox) Project is a partnership between the Mastercard Foundation and Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA).

The goal of the 4-year Project is to create dignified and fulfilling jobs for 250,000 young people in Ghana, with 70% being women and 10% Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) by 2027.

The synergy of this partnership lies within the Agency’s mandate as the apex body to promote and develop Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ghana and the Foundation’s vision for Ghana; to enable 3 million young women and men access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.

