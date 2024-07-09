Acrossfaiths Foundation asks politicians to stop campaigning on religious lines 

By Benjamin Mensah

Accra, July 09, GNA- Acrossfaiths Foundation, a volunteer non-profit, non-government organisation dedicated to fostering interfaith dialogue, understanding, and cooperation among religious groups has cautioned various political parties to avoid campaigning on religious lines.

Right Reverend Emmanuel Bortey Borlabi, President of the Foundation said even though members of the foundation deeply appreciate the various political leaders for their unwavering commitment to nurturing religious tolerance in Ghana, there was the need to guard against campaigning on religious grounds.

“It’s very dangerous to conduct political campaigns along religious lines. Such actions threaten to divide our nation and undermine the progress we have made in fostering religious tolerance,” he added

Briefing the media on the upcoming launch of the Acrossfaiths Foundation, the cleric urged all Ghanaians to uphold the spirit of religious tolerance and harmony as the nation approaches the election season.

“It is imperative that we come together as one nation, respecting the diverse beliefs, and practices that enrich our society, he said, adding, “We extend our deepest appreciation to our political leaders for their unwavering commitment to nurturing religious tolerance in Ghana since their efforts have been instrumental in promoting peace and unity among our people.”

The Foundation however expressed concern over the tendency of some political parties to seek identification with specific religious bodies.

“We strongly believe that political campaigns should not be conducted along religious lines. Such actions threaten to divide our nation and undermine the progress we have made in fostering religious tolerance.” Rt. Rev. Borlabi Bortey reiterated.

Sariki Alhaji Yussif Iddriss Madingo, the Vice President of the Foundation, and President of the Supreme Council of Ga-East Zongo and Tribal Chiefs admonished the youth not to allow themselves to be used negatively by any politician going into the December 7, 2024 polls.

“As youth what is important now is to focus on your studies, vocational training or any other activities you are engaged in so as to become what you want to become tomorrow,” he added

In an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the presser, Mr. Franklin Asare-Donkoh, the Communications Director of the Foundation, said there is a need to form a foundation for more education on peace and stability, especially in an election year.

He said; “When you look around us, all the countries Ghana is surrounded by are in one form of conflict or another because there was nobody or grounds like ours to educate the public, especially the youth on the need for peace, stability, and peaceful coexistence.

‘We don’t want to get to that stage before we think of what to do to remedy the crisis, thus the birth of the foundation to begin with the education and advocacy.”

Mr. Asare-Donkoh used the opportunity to invite the public to the official launching of the Foundation, slated for Thursday, 11th July 2024, at 0930 at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER), Conference Hall, University of Ghana.

GNA

