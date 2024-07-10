GES Director visits injured BECE candidate, calls for financial support

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), July 10, GNA – Mrs Isabella Ayimey, the Director of Education for the North Tongu District, has visited Justice Godzo, a 17-year-old BECE candidate who was involved in an accident at Volo in the Volta Region.

Justice was involved in the accident along with his colleague, a 20-year-old Sampson Agorme, who sadly passed away.

According to Mrs Ayimey, Justice was in a stable condition at the VRA Hospital at Akosombo but required financial assistance to aid his medical recovery process.

She made an appeal to benevolent individuals and corporate Ghana to support the young student, who was not enrolled on the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The GES Director donated GHC 1,000 to Justice’s mother, with support from a benevolent individual.

She assured that her office would offer more support to aid in the healing process of Justice.

Mrs Ayimey also visited the family of the deceased candidate, Sampson Agorme, at Kanuwloe and offered her condolences.

She lamented the pain caused by the accident on the family and promised that the education directorate would support in the burial of the candidate.

The Education Director called on individuals and organizations to support the family financially.

According to her, Mr. Divine Osborne Fenu, the North Tongu District Chief Executive, and Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency have also assured their support for Justice Godzo’s medical attention and the burial of Sampson Agorme.

The accident occurred on July 7, just a day before the start of the BECE exams and has sent shockwaves through the community.

These two candidates were rushed to the Volta River Authority hospital in the Eastern Region when Sampson Agorme succumbed to the pains of the incident.

The education directorate and stakeholders are rallying around the affected families to offer support in this challenging time.

GNA

