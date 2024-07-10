Accra Golden Lions Club gets new president

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, July 10, GNA – The Accra Golden Lions Club has elected Mr Sampson Wolanyo Deklu as the new president to steer the affairs of the 2024/2025 Lions service year.

Mr Deklu, the 32nd club president, is expected to provide overall leadership, guiding the club’s activities and initiatives in alignment with Lions Clubs International’s goals and values.

He is also expected to oversee the planning and execution of community service projects and fundraising activities, ensuring that they aligned with the club’s mission and objectives.

Mr Deklu joined the Kumasi Adehyee Leo Club, a campus-based club at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2012 and served as a two-time president before joining the Accra Golden Lions Club in 2018.

As a member of the Centennial World Class Lions Club in Ghana District 418, he served as the club marketing chairperson from July 2018 to June 2019, club secretary from July 2019 to June 2020 and the club service chairperson from July 2020 to June 2021.

Mr Deklu was the Leo Advisor for Accra Labone and Berekuso Ashesi clubs from July 2021 to June 2022, the district information and technology chairperson, District 418 Ghana from July 2022 to June 2023.

As a member of Accra Golden Lions Club, he served on the Diabetes Activity Community where the club championed the design and construction of the Lions Shelter for the National Diabetes Research and Wellness Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra.

Prior to his election as the President of the Club, he was also the guiding Lion for Accra Legacy Virtual Leo-Lions Club from June 2022 to June 2024, and also the club first vice president from July 2023 to June 2024.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at the handing over and installation of the 2024/2025 club officers, Mr. Deklu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the club members for their trust and support.

On behalf of the new Board of Directors, Mr. Deklu expressed the board’s commitment to building upon the legacy and raising the flag of the Accra Golden Lions Club higher.

Mr. Deklu said the club had always been a pillar of support and a source of positive change in communities, adding that the new board would work tirelessly to ensure it made a meaningful impact on the lives of those they served.

