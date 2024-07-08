Fighting skin NTDs: Affected persons receive livelihood training at Zorko 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Kodorogo (U/E), July 8, GNA – Over 60 affected persons of Skin Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) at Zorko in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region have received training in soap making to serve as a source of alternative livelihood intervention.

The beneficiaries were trained in moringa, cake and key soap making as part of efforts to empower them with skills and knowledge to produce varieties of soap for domestic use and serve as an income-generating activity to increase the revenue of affected families.

The training was organised by the Kunkua Renaissance Development Centre (KURADEC), a community-based organisation with funding support from the Anesvad Foundation through the Development Research and Advocacy Centre (DRAC), another NGO.

NTDs are a diverse group of about 20 diseases that are prevalent in tropical areas and mostly affect the poorest and most vulnerable people.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the training, Mr Donatus Awine Adua, Coordinator, KURADEC, said the intervention was part of efforts to assist the affected persons in living dignified lives through economic and livelihood empowerment.

“We have realised that most of these people affected by these diseases are so vulnerable that they cannot even afford basic needs to improve upon their lives, so we sourced for funding to give them this skill to be able to produce soap to either bath, wash or sell to get income,” he said.

The coordinator explained that as part of efforts to help address the stigma and misconceptions associated with the diseases, his outfit had trained some health workers and volunteers who were working there to help identify affected persons and communities to demystify the misconceptions and myths.

“Majority of these affected persons are in the rural areas, and there are many and so there is the need for other NGOs and government to support to fight skin NTDs,” he said.

Ms Freda Alowri, the Midwife in charge of the Zorko Health Centre, indicated that myths, misconceptions, and stigmatisation were major banes to fighting the diseases and called for collective efforts from all stakeholders.

She explained that increased education through house-to-house visits had helped to build confidence in affected persons to seek medical attention at the healthcare facility while community and family members were becoming more accommodating.

She noted that personal hygiene was key to fighting diseases and noted that the training would enable the beneficiaries to afford hygiene products such as soap to keep themselves clean and generate income for their families.

Ms Janet Nsobila, one of the beneficiaries indicated that due to her condition, she could not engage in farming activities and the situation was taking a toll on her household food security and added that the training would provide alternative an income-generating activity for them and their families.

Mr Paul Awobgo, another beneficiary expressed gratitude to KURADEC for the training and appealed for support to enable the beneficiaries to put the skills to good use to generate income.

According to the World Health Organisation, about one billion people, approximately, one-sixth of the world’s population suffer at least one of the conditions such as Elephantiasis, Leprosy, Yaws, and Buruli ulcer, among others.

The Ghana Health Service said the disease was endemic in 12 regions of the 16 regions of Ghana with the Upper East Region having the highest cases of 2,373.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

