Compassion International Ghana plants trees at Afienya Police Station

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Afienya, July 16, GNA – The Tema-Ashaiman cluster of Compassion International Ghana has held a tree planting exercise at the Afienya District Police Office to contribute to a healthy environment and planet.

Mrs Judith Oye Ankomah, the Partnership Facilitator for the Tema-Ashaiman cluster, told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise was in line with Compassion’s complementary intervention, in which beneficiaries of its educational support in the tertiary institutions gave back to the community in acts of service.

Mrs Ankomah explained that Compassion International is a Christian non-governmental organisation (NGO) that partners churches and evangelical institutions to help needy children develop physically, spiritually, psychologically, and holistically in society.

She added that the theme for the exercise, “Plant a Tree Today for a Healthy Planet,” would be achieved if people had positive attitudes towards tree planting and nurturing trees planted to grow for a healthy environment.

“I believe that trees give life, and so planting more trees and keeping them safe will help the community, give them shade, and bring healthy living to its residents.”

Mrs Ankomah advised residents of Afienya, adjoining communities and the whole country to plant more tree trees to provide shade and a serene environment for individuals to release stress, tension and anxiety.

She mentioned fruit trees such as pawpaw, mango, coconut and guava, which were not only environmentally friendly but also economically beneficial, impacting positively on the atmosphere.

Nene Tetteh Afutu III, the Chief of Afienya Traditional Area, stated that the traditional council had collaborated with Compassion International for the past three years to plant trees in the community and encouraged residents to participate in such exercises.

He reiterated the need for the government and the assemblies to involve the traditional rulers and residents in such important exercises.

He noted that infrastructural development in the district had led to the destruction of most tree species and the depletion of the forest areas of the Ningo-Prampram District.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Martin Appau, the Afienya District Police Commander, cautioned residents to desist from cutting down and burning of trees and remember that trees gave humans life, hence the need to protect them.

“We should know that these trees will one day serve us in terms of building, providing us with shades and fresh air, and protecting the environment from some disaster that may occur,” he added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

