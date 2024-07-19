Farmer victims of Akosombo Dam spillage receive 240 bags of fertilizer 

By Kamal Ahmed

Atimpoku (E/R), July 19, GNA – The Asuogyaman District Assembly in the Eastern Region has distributed 240 bags of NPK and Urea fertilizers to 30 farmers whose farms were destroyed by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The affected farms on which maize, cassava, and perishable crops such as okra, tomatoes and pepper were cultivated were located at Agyabui, Dodi Asantekrom, Klergekope and other areas along the lake.

Each of the 30 farmers received eight bags of the fertilizers comprising six NPK and two Urea to aid in the recovery and productivity of the afflicted farmlands.

Ms. Mavis Opokua Akonnor, the District Chief Executive for Asuogyaman District Assembly during the distribution ceremony said it was the intention of government to ensure the agricultural growth and food security.

Therefore, she stated the importance of assist farmers to revive their destroyed crops and farmlands due to the spillage to contribute to the increased supply of food for the district and the country at large.

She again encouraged the farmers to continue trusting the government to provide many opportunities for them as the government had them in plans through the Planting for Food and Jobs.

Mr. Hilary Alagdo, the Asuogyaman District Director for the department of Agriculture under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, advised farmers not to sell the fertilizers but rather use them to increase yields to ensure food security.

“Selling the fertilizers will not benefit you, but when you apply them to your farm, foodstuffs will flourish, boosting food security and socio-economic development” he said

Ms. Akorfa Senyego, a maize farmer, praised the government for its assistance and appealed to the government to lower the cost of weedicides for farmers nationwide.

Mr. Moahmmed Seidu from Agyabui also appealed to the government to construct rural roads, particularly those leading to their farmlands since the poor condition of the roads damage their crops during transportation to the market centers.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

