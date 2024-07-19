Tier one of Takoradi interchange partially opened to traffic 

By Seth Danquah

Takoradi, July 19, GNA – Tier one of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Takoradi has been partially opened to traffic, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing project construction.

The partial opening of Tier one, which covered the lower part of the three-Tier Interchange, is expected to improve traffic flow, and reduce congestion in the area, especially during rush hours.

The newly opened section of the interchange connects the Liberation Road from Market Circle to the Agona-Nkwanta highway and the PWD highway to the Agona-Nkwanta highway.

This means that drivers driving toward the Takoradi-Accra Road must take a right turn at the Takoradi Mall to join the main road since the part that joins the roundabout directly from the Accra Road was still closed.

Meanwhile, the stretch that joins the roundabout from the Obetsebi Lamptey highway, often called Axim Road highway was yet to be opened to traffic, as construction works were ongoing by the Via Build construction company.

According to officials from Urban roads, the partial opening was a temporary measure to alleviate traffic pressure, while work continued the remaining sections of the project.

Motorists are, therefore, advised to exercise caution when using the new section, as construction work is still ongoing.

The interchange is at the intersection of the Takoradi-Accra highway (N1) and the Takoradi Port access road and aims to improve road infrastructure and safety, reduce travel times, and improve connectivity in the region.

Some drivers who spoke with the GNA maintained that the interchange when completed would improve access to the Business District and the Port, enhance economic activities, and reduce travel times.

They said the Interchange was a significant infrastructure development project in Ghana and the region since it would enhance transportation and economic growth in the region.

They, therefore, pleaded with President Akufo-Addo and the partners to remain committed to the project that was stalled for several months and to see to its completion.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has assured that the project would be completed before the end of the year.

Currently, the entire road network in Sekondi-Takoradi were under construction which include, the reconstruction and dualization of the Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta highway, reconstruction of the Axim Road highway and the dualization of the Takoradi-Sekondi road.

