Family donates to widows, orphans and the needy 

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Fosu (C/R), July 18, GNA- The Obeng family based in the United States of America has donated assorted items to 400 widows, orphans, marginalised and the needy at Assin Fosu in the Assin Central Municipality of the Central Region.

The items include bags of rice, cooking oil, mackerel, exercise books and pieces of clothes.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs Dina Aboagye Obeng said the donation formed part of their annual support for the vulnerable in fulfilment of God’s purpose globally.

She noted that the Obeng family had had its fair share of sufferings years back, before making it, stressing that she understood what it meant to be in need.

According to her, there was no other way of showing love than to bring the vulnerable together, put smiles on their faces and explain to them, how important they were to God and to society, and how much they were cherished.

She gave the assurance that her family will continue to support the vulnerable in society, especially widows, orphans, marginalised and the needy to give hope to them.

Mr Thomas Obeng appealed to others to partner with them and contribute to their widow’s mite to support the less privileged to make life more comfortable for them.

He advised the vulnerable not to be discouraged by their situation but to have faith in God and work hard for success to be their portion.

The beneficiaries who could not hide their joy prayed for God’s blessing for the Obeng family and praised them for the kind gesture.

