Eschew any form of examination malpractices-Kadjebi DCE

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), July 8, GNA – Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive, has appealed to the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates to eschew any form of examination malpractices”.

He said honesty and integrity were values that would serve them well throughout their lives.

“Approach each paper with a clear mind, answer the questions to the best of your ability, and trust in the knowledge and skills you have acquired over the years.”

Mr. Agbanyo said this when he delivered President, Nana Addo Dankwa-Akuffo Addo’s Message to the 2024 BECE candidates in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region at Kadjebi.

He said their hard work and dedication had brought them far and a brighter future awaited them.

“With the Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy, every one of you has the opportunity to continue your education and pursue your dream”, he said.

“Stay focused, remain calm, and give it your best”, the message added.

Mr. Seth Seyram Deh, Kadjebi District Director of Education, advised the candidates to do independent work and believe in themselves.

He said they should go by the rules and regulations governing external examination.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwabla Gle, the Headmaster of Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School, asked the candidates to feel at home and approach the papers with confidence.

Kadjebi District has presented 1,300 candidates; including 605 females and 695 males for the 2024 BECE.

The examination is taking place in five examination centres across the District.

GNA

