MTN launches 2024 edition of SME Month to foster growth 

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, July 8, GNA – MTN Ghana has launched the 2024 edition of SME Month to empower Small and Medium Enterprises within the business ecosystem and foster an environment of economic growth.

The objective is to empower them with digital transformation, access to financing, collaboration and partnerships, skills development, and market expansion.

The launch, which brought together officials of MTN Mobile Money, bankers, investors, business owners and insurance companies, was under the theme: “Doing Business Faster, Smarter and Better.”

Mr Mohammed Abubakari Saddiq, Head of SME, MTN, said, that SMEs and micro-SMEs are the backbone of the African economy with the potential to drive innovation, create jobs, and foster sustainable development.

“These businesses had been the lifeblood of our communities, and their success was crucial for our continent’s future. We are to see these businesses thrive not just survive,” he said

Mr Saddiq said July is MTN’s SME month and a series of activities, including the Africa Business Innovation Conference in Accra, capacity training, women in business roadshows and SME fairs across selected regions had been planned.

“We have decided to add a mini-fair to today’s launch to allow stakeholders to have a feel of what we have planned for the month. Let’s make time to visit the fair to support our SMEs, many of whom are our customers,” he said.

Madam Philomina Dsane, Director, Policy Planning, Monitoring, Research and Evaluation, at Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA), said, the Agency had an insatiable driving force in empowering Ghanaian businesses, especially micro, small, and medium enterprises to thrive in today’s digital landscape.

Speaking on behalf of Madam Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, Chief Executive Officer, GEA, she said they recognize the immense potential of technology and were committed to unlocking its benefits for Ghanaian entrepreneurs and economic growth.

The Director said under their Digitalize for Jobs initiative, they had trained and supported over 600 women in digital literacy and business practices.

Mr Tsonam Akpeloo, Greater Accra Chairman, Association of Ghana Industries, said SMEs had been at the heart of their policy advocacy work in AGI as they employed more than 80% of the workforce and contributed about 70% of the country’s GDP.

“Our SMEs need to use technology alongside their current systems to automate processes. Technology helps increase the efficiency of systems, products and services. It helps to track and streamline processes, maintain data flow and manage contacts and employee records,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

