Epiphany Warriors defeats Halifax Ladies to emerge GARFA Champions  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, July 8, GNA – Epiphany Warriors defeated Halifax Ladies 3-1 on penalties in the Greater Accra Football Association’s (GARFA) Women’s Division One league to emerge Champions at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Halifax Ladies took the lead in the 44th minute through Rita Doku.

But in the 52nd minute, Salma Sai Jibril ensured parity for Epiphany Warriors.

Despite both teams creating some decent chances, neither side was able to convert them, as the game went straight into a penalty shootout after regulation time.

Epiphany Ladies were the first to miss their kick after substitute striker Leticia Adjei failed to convert.

Halifax Ladies grabbed an early advantage, but failed to convert any of their next three spot kicks in the shootout.

Epiphany Warriors were crowned champions of the GARFA Division One champion of champions for the second consecutive season after Captain Gifty Acheampong converted the fifth kick for her side.

The win meant the Warriors had completed a historic treble after winning their Division One group.

The GFA Southern Zone Middle League and the GARFA Division One Champions of Champions.

The Warriors would play in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League in the 2024/25 season.

After making the last four of the 2023/24 Women’s FA Cup, the Warriors would stake a claim to continue with their trophy streak in the top flight.

Epiphany Warriors won a total of five trophies in the last two seasons combined.

GNA

