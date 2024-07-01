Election 2024: PNC to elect constituency officers by popular acclamation  

By Edward Acquah, GNA

Accra, July 1, GNA – The People’s National Convention (PNC) says it will elect “most” of its constituency officers by popular acclamation due to limited funds and time for the conduct of the Party’s internal primaries.

The Party has scheduled to hold constituency congresses to elect its constituency officers from July 13 to July 27, 2024.

Mr Prince Agyeman-Duah, Deputy General Secretary, PNC, told the Ghana News Agency that the Party was aware of the limited time it had to complete its internal reorganisation, hence the need to adopt measures that would save time and resources.

He said the Party had tasked its regional offices to submit their budgets for the elections to aid planning.

“Everything is going on smoothly except the funds. Currently we have to mobilise some funds for them. That is the only difficulty that we are having.

“As it stands now, NEC has not appointed the Fund Raising Committee and that has been the difficulty…for the National congress, we do not know how much will we need for now,” Mr Agyeman-Duah said.

“Most of the constituency elections will be by acclamation. It is just some few constituencies that will do normal elections,” he added.

Mr Agyeman-Duah said he was confident that the Party would complete its internal elections and field a candidate for the 2024 Presidential Election.

“It is possible that we will finish the processes before December. In the last election, we held our main congress in September so there is nothing wrong with our timelines,” he said.

Per the latest election guidelines approved by the PNC’s National Executive Committee, the Party is expected to hold its Regional Congress from August 3 to August 10, 2024, followed by the National Congress on August 31, 2024, in the Bono East Region.

Aspirants seeking to lead the PNC as falgbearer will be required to pay GHS 100,000 as filing fees, in additon to paying GHS10,000 for the forms.

So far, Mr Bernard Mornah, a former Chairman of the PNC, and Mr Sampson Asaki Awingobit, the Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, are the only candidates who have declared their intentions to compete for the flagbearer slot.

Mr Awingobit contested the presidential slot in 2020, but lost to Mr David Apasera, who represented the PNC in the 2020 Presidential Election.

GNA

