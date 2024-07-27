Dedicate enough time for struggling students – Prof. McBagonluri

Accra, July 27, 2024 – Professor Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City University College, has advised teachers to dedicate enough time and provide the necessary learning environment for struggling students to excel in their academic journeys.

According to him, teaching was the only profession that sought to offer the required support for students to realize their dreams.

Prof. McBagonluri was speaking at the 4th Academic City Education Conference on the theme: “From Theory to Practice: Implementing Best Practices in Education.”

The conference is aimed at equipping teachers with knowledge and practical skills to foster effective learning outcomes and contribute to their ongoing professional development.

It brought together school heads, counsellors and Maths and Science teachers from public and private senior high schools across the country.

For principals, the training focused on strategies for maintaining excellence at scale. As student numbers continue to grow, it becomes increasingly important to ensure that the quality of education does not diminish.

The session equipped the heads of schools to uphold high educational standards, manage larger cohorts, and maintain individualised attention and support for each student and school counsellors participated in a specialised career guidance training programme.

“The future of every country is dependent on teachers. There is no profession more fulfilling than being the one to guide the future path of young ones,” he added.

The training enhanced their ability to assist students in making well-informed decisions about their futures. By understanding the latest trends and opportunities in various career paths, counsellors can better guide students towards fulfilling and viable career options, ultimately contributing to their long-term success and satisfaction.

Additionally, the teachers’ workshop session emphasized the integration of activity-based learning into the classroom.

This hands-on approach guided teachers in building a homemade rocket using readily available materials.

This exercise provided them with a firsthand experience of the practical and engaging aspects of STEM, highlighting the effective use of easily-obtainable materials in the classroom to educate the students.

Prof. McBagonluri said there was the need for teachers to be practical in their teaching to ensure students fully grasp the subjects.

“To ensure that students fully understand what we are teaching, we should frequently make use of an activity- or project-based approach, which is the best teaching method,” he said.

Mrs. Olivia Opare, Director of Science at the Ghana Education Service, reminded the participants that education was evolving, and therefore, the adaptation of practical teaching methods was the best option moving forward.

“As we continue to develop and implement best practices in STEM education, let us remain committed to bridging the gap between theory and practice,” she said.

She said by doing so, we can empower our students to become critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders who will shape the future of Ghana and the world.

