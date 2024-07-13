Election 2024: Kwame Bediako goes independent

By Christopher Arko

Accra, July 13, GNA – Nana Kwame Bediako, Founder and Leader of the New Force (NF), says he will contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.

He said that was necessitated by the Electoral Commission’s (EC) delaying in completing the registration process for the Force to have its final certificate to contest the upcoming elections as a political party.

“We believe that if we have to wait for another three months and even guaranteed to get the certificate, we wouldn’t have even two months to campaign and market this Party…”

Mr Bediako said this when he addressed a press conference in Accra on his decision to contest the December poll as an independent candidate.

Mr Bediako said his attempt to launch the New Force as a political party began on September 12, 2023, when the group submitted all necessary forms and requirements needed for a citizen to form a party.

“We submitted all the forms and requirements needed for a citizen to form a party so we can also become a part of our national government and contribute to the development of this country,” he said.

He said after several months of waiting, the Force received a call from the EC on May 30, 2024, stating that the application would be ready.

“After eight months of putting this registration through, we received a provisional license which makes it very difficult for us to risk another three months of getting an actual license before we can proceed as a party, making it impossible for the New Force,” he explained.

Brigadier General Nunoo Mensah, a former Chief of Defense Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces urged the youth to “wake-up” and support Mr Bediako’s vision to develop the country.

