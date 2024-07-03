Distinguished individuals, corporate entities to be honoured at 15th Transform Summit 

Accra, July 03, GNA – A Youth Activist Charity, Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC), has released the list of distinguished individuals and corporate entities to be conferred with coveted and prestigious awards at the 15th Transform Summit scheduled to take place this weekend.

The event slated for July 6, 2024, at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi and under the auspices of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, would be on the theme, “15 years of Transformational Leadership.”

The 15th “MTN Pulse Africa Transform Summit,” according to a statement sent to the Ghana News Agency, would feature top-notch speakers, including Former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Mahama, Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Akosua Dickson and Mr Sam Jonah of Jonah Capital.

Conference host and YPYC Founder Dr Andy Osei Okrah, announcing the upcoming event to the media in Accra, said an innovation to this year’s event was the invitation of 15 previous award winners to interact and share experiences with budding and fledgling entrepreneurs and young leaders, the statement said.

“They will serve as conduits, indeed conveyor belts transmitting knowledge, expertise and hands-on experience to boost productivity,” he added.

Mr Okrah said the 2024 Summit was a business agenda-setting forum where academia and industry’s finest would converge and distil ideas to propel Ghana to the next level of economic growth.

He highlighted the credentials of conference speakers and promised cutting-edge deliveries from industry players with proven track records in running blue-chip companies.

The 2024 award winners, the statement said, competitively voted for by YPYC’s teeming and discerning patrons, span the entire spectrum of society from industry, media, business, public service, forestry, academia and politics.

GNA

