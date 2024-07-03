Culture and tradition peaks at Edina Bakatue 

By Isaac Arkoh

Elmina (C/R), July 03, GNA – The historical city of Elmina, locally known as “Edina,” was abuzz with fervour on Tuesday as it marked the commencement of the Edina Bakatue festival, epitomising rich culture and tradition.

The city pulsated with a flurry of activities, hosting various traditional ceremonies at the Benya lagoon adjacent to the Elmina Castle.

A regatta held on the lagoon showcased the prowess and expertise of the men engaged in the fishing trade, as they displayed sheer strength coupled with deft paddling and manoeuvring in the water to emerge victorious in a fierce race.

The entire Edinaman virtually gathered on the banks of the Benya lagoon to witness their annual event, as they spontaneously cheered on the contestants.

Particularly striking was the sight of women adorned in “kente” cloth and local festive headgears (Tekua) gracefully gliding in huge canoes on the lagoon.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who graced the occasion paid homage to the chiefs, recounting the historical, cultural, and traditional significance of the festival, which attracted both local and international visitors.

He pledged to uphold the peace and stability of the nation, acknowledging the efforts of relevant state security agencies in ensuring the integrity of the elections.

The Bakatue Festival is celebrated annually by the Chiefs and people of Elmina in the Central Region, beginning every first Tuesday of July, since 1847.

The week-long festivities will be climaxed on Saturday, July 6 with a grand durbar to showcase their unique customs.

Edina Bakatue, which translates to “opening of the Benya Lagoon,” is a momentous occasion that portrays the town’s historical roots whilst highlighting the rich cultural heritage of its residents.

An impressive procession featuring exquisitely attired Chiefs, Queens, and stool holders, some of whom were carried in beautifully decorated palanquins, commenced from Akotobinsin at 1200 hours.

Traditional Priests, Herbalists, Supis, Asafohenfo and residents participated in the procession to the Lagoon side.

Nana Kwadwo Condua VI, the Paramount Chief of Elmina Traditional Area, made a grand entrance at the conclusion of the procession, clad in white cloth adorned with “Nyenya” leaves uniquely woven around his neck for protection.

He wore a straw hat (Berifikyew) and held his sceptre, symbolising his esteemed position and authority.

His attire set him apart from the other chiefs adorned with gold ornaments.

He rode in his opulent palanquin beneath a splendid double-tiered umbrella, signifying his supremacy over all others.

The royal procession traversed the main streets of Elmina and briefly paused at the sacred shrine for final purification rituals.

The solemn procession continued with a courtier carrying a wooden tray believed to contain various ills and curses of the state.

Upon reaching the river’s embankment, the chief linguists poured libations, offered sacred food, and buried the ills and curses in the river.

The lifting of the ban on fishing, drumming, and funerals, among other activities, was announced by casting the Omanhen’s net thrice in the Benya Lagoon amidst the firing of a gun three times.

The festival, with its traditional splendour, grandeur, pageantry and unparalleled joy and exuberance, concluded with a royal procession culminating at the Omanhen’s Palace amidst instrumental and traditional drumming.

One of the most captivating features of Edina Bakatue was the splendid parades and performances that filled the streets with vibrant colours.

Revelers some of them adorned in traditional attire showcased their culture through dance, music, and artistic presentations.

Drum ensembles produced rhythmic melodies that reverberated throughout the town, whilst dancers moved gracefully to the music, recounting tales of their ancestors and their deep-rooted connection to the land.

Many tourists who witnessed the festivities were enthralled by the spectacle and the warm hospitality of the Elmina people.

Tourists were drawn not only to the festival’s cultural significance but also to explore the beauty of Elmina’s coastal landscape and historic landmarks, such as the Elmina Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The influx of tourists significantly boosted the local economy, supporting businesses like hotels, restaurants, and artisanal vendors.

For many, the mystical significance of the Bakatue Festival is, above all, a means to unite all the sons and daughters of Edinaman in a truly unique manner.

It is a historical festival that showcases our rich cultural heritage, inspiring us spiritually and instilling pride as a people with a shared ancestral lineage.

The festival serves as a sacred celebration that invokes fertility, abundance of food and fish, good health, happy marriages, and worthy children.

It calls for peace and unity among the inhabitants of Elmina town and promotes peaceful co-existence between Elmina Township and its satellite traditional allegiance settlements.

