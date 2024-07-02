NSA congratulates regional athletics teams  

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, July 02, GNA – Mr. Kwame Baah Mensah, Ashanti Regional Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has congratulated the Ashanti Regional Athletics teams for their outstanding performance in the just ended 2024 edition of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human (GFH) competition held last Saturday, at the Athletic Oval at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra.

A statement signed by Madam Patience Sharon Adams Mensah Head of Public Relations/Protocol and copied to the GNA Sports said, in the Senior Men’s 100-meter finals, Edwin Gadayi and Ghana’s Olympian, Sarfo Ansah all of the Sagnation Athletics Club in the Ashanti Region secured a hard-fought victories with a remarkable time of 10.24s and 10.45s respectively.

In the senior women’s race, Ashanti region’s Janet Mensah also of Sagnation Club who placed second with a time of 11.66s, whilst the junior teams picking remarkable successes across all the age brackets.

“We say Ayekoooo to you, the coaching body, sponsors and all stakeholders who have made this possible.

It said, “your dedication, hard work and teamwork have paid off and we are thrilled to celebrate your achievements and successes.”

“Your passion and perseverance have made your region proud, and we applaud your commitment to excellence.”

“Keep shinning and inspiring others through your remarkable talent and sportsmanship.”

