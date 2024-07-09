Dadekotopon NPP parliamentary candidate calls for unity to win power

By Patrick Obeng

Accra, July 9, GNA – Mr Joseph Addo, La Dadekotopn New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant has called on members of the party to work harder than before to enable the party to win a third term to break the eight-year political jinx to make history.

He said as a history-making party in Ghana’s politics, the party would prosecute an effective and efficient political campaign in the run-up to the December polls to win power.

Mr Addo made the call at the end of a Health Walk he organized for his constituents at La in Accra.

The five-hour walk started at the party’s office through some principal streets of La ended at the Trade Fair Site.

‘I can assure you that with hard work the NPP will win a straight term to continue to steer the affairs of the country which will be a great shock to many Ghanaians,’ Mr Addo said.

The NPP parliamentary candidate said although some Ghanaians and political watchers did not believe that the NPP stood a chance to break the ‘eight’ the party would ensure that the agenda to break the eight-year cycle became a reality.

Mr Addo said just as the party members and sympathizers worked hard to win both the 2016 and 2020 general elections, they should do the same to win the December polls to enable the party to make history.

He appealed to NPP members to see themselves as belonging to the elephant family and work in the interest of the party.

