The Youth are torchbearers of leading the nation – Mr. Nkoah Mensah.  

By Michael Owusu Duodu

Bechem (A/R), July 3, GNA –Mr. Isaac Nkoah Mensah, Deputy Manager of Regulatory Administration of the National Communications Authority (NCA), has stressed the need to empower the youth of the nation to become responsible future leaders.

He explained that the youth were the torchbearers of the future, the architects and guardians of the country’s progress and destiny to lead it forward.

Mr Mensah called for empowering the youth with the skills, resources and opportunities that would groom them to become transformational leaders.

He made the statement during the 24th Annual Students Representative Council (SRC) Week of the Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC) at Bechem, in the Ahafo Region.

The week’s celebration was on the theme, “Empowering Transformational Leadership in the Youth, for National Development,”

Mr. Mensah further stated that, in a world that was grappling with complex challenges of economic disparities, environmental degradation, social injustices, among others, leaders needed in such instances were not to be those leading by authority only, but, by example, integrity and empathy.

He called for converted efforts from all stakeholders, to help create platforms for youth participation in decision making processes, where their voices were not just heard, but heeded.

Mr. Mensah, also an Old Student of the school, indicated that transformational leadership is not merely about holding positions of power, but one that inspires change, foster innovation and cultivate a sense of purpose among individuals.

Mr Kusi Marfo, Assistant Headmaster, Academic, urged the students to learn hard, while in school, and make difference to impact positively in a fast-changing world.

Mr. Eric Kumi Turkson, SRC Patron on his part, described the 2024 event as unique, and thanked all stakeholders for playing their respective roles effectively, to make it successful.

Prizes were awarded to deserving students who distinguished themselves in the various fields of the schools curricular.

GNA

