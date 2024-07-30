Contracting Hepatitis B or C is not a death sentence-Dr Nartey 

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, July 30, GNA-Liver failure and liver cancer are among the top 10 causes of death in Ghana while liver cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Ghanaian adults.

However, contracting Hepatitis B or C is not a dead sentence, Dr Yvonne Ayerki Nartey, a Physician Specialist at the Cape Coast Teaching (CCTH), has assured the public.

“When you get Hepatitis B, the most important thing is that you are linked to a health care facility so that we can put you on medication and monitoring,” she said.

Dr Nartey made the remark when the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) in collaboration with the Department of Internal Medicine at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) held a screening exercise for students and staff of the Oguaa Secondary Technical School for diagnosis of Hepatitis B and C for treatment.

The Association also sensitised the students on the two viral diseases to create awareness, improve understanding and reduce public misconceptions about the diseases.

The exercise was held in commemoration of the 2024 World Hepatitis Day which was observed on Sunday, July 28 under the theme: “It’s time for action”.

Hepatitis B and C are viral infections that mostly attack the liver and cause liver swelling, cirrhosis (hardening of the liver) and cancer, in some cases.

World Hepatitis Day is, therefore, an opportunity to step up national and international efforts on eradicating hepatitis, encourage actions, and engage individuals, partners and the public to highlight the need for a greater global response.

Dr Nartey said both Hepatitis B and C were transmitted through blood, usually by sharing personal care items such as blades, clippers, and toothbrushes, and mother-to-child transmission during birth.

It was also transmitted through unprotected sex and unsafe medical procedures like circumcisions, injections, and blood transfusions, she added.

Dr Nartey, however, debunked the notion that the viruses could be contracted by hugging, kissing or eating with an infected person as they were not transmissible through saliva or sweat.

She explained that Hepatitis C could be cured after three months of medication, but Hepatitis B could only be managed with medicines that suppressed the virus.

On the other hand, there were vaccines for Hepatitis B while there were none for Hepatitis C.

“Treatment for Hepatitis C is free in all regional and teaching hospitals in Ghana. Hitherto, people paid between GHS9,000 and GHS10,000 for a three-month treatment.

“For Hepatitis B, treatment still remains paid for because it has not been captured on the National Health Insurance yet,” she said.

