Confucius Institute opens Chinese learning Centre at Hilltop Platinum School

Kumasi, July 16, GNA – The Confucius Institute of China through the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has opened a Chinese Learning Center at the Hilltop Platinum School in Kumasi, as part of efforts to promote the study of Chinese language in Ghana.

This follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Institute and the Hubei University of Automotive Technology at a brief ceremony held at the Hilltop Platinum School.

The goal is to encourage the study of the Chinese language among children in all grades in an era where China is taking over the world’s economy.

Professor Daniel Duah, Dean of the International Programmes Office at KNUST, underlined the need for students to take advantage of the various Confucius Institutes in Ghana to study the Chinese language, which was one of the globally recognised languages.

According to him, encouraging students to learn Chinese and other international languages was the way to go to promote cultural diversity and remain relevant in the global scheme of affairs as a country.

He said it was imperative for students to understand different cultures and languages around the world especially, with the rapid expansion in the world’s economy by the Chinese.

The KNUST, he noted, considered China an important partner and it was for that reason the University prioritised the Chinese language in its curriculum to deepen further the bilateral relations between Ghana and China.

Prof Su Zibo, the Director of Confucius Institute, said the establishment of the new learning centre at Hilltop Platinum School, was to meet the needs of the school children in the learning of the Chinese language.

He said China was committed to ensuring that it deepened bilateral understanding and cooperation in language, culture, science, and technology.

Dr Kwadwo Amoako, Director of Hilltop Platinum School, welcomed the partnership, which he said would provide a platform for more people to learn the Chinese language in a siren atmosphere.

He said the establishment of the Confucius Institute at Hilltop Platinum School comes with huge benefits and pledged his commitment to ensuring its sustainability.

Established in 1997, the Hilltop Platinum School has become a centre for academic excellence, providing quality education anchored on character development.

