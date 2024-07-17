COP Yohuno is Deputy IGP in-charge of Operations

By Stephen Asante

Accra, July 17, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in-charge of Operations.

This appointment is in pursuant to the advice of the Police Council at its meeting, held on Wednesday, July 17, a statement issued by the Office of the President, signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications, said.

In the course of the meeting, COP Yohunu’s exceptional credentials and dedication to duty were acknowledged, the statement added.

COP Yohuno is a distinguished law enforcement officer, with a career spanning over three decades, and has held various key positions within the Ghana Police Service.

The President extended his heartfelt congratulations to the COP on his well-deserved appointment, and wished him the very best in the discharge of his duties.

