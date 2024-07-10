CAMFED Ghana, NSS deepen partnership to give marginalised girls STEM education

Accra, July 10, GNA – CAMFED Ghana and the National Service Scheme (NSS) has held a workshop in Kumasi, Ashanti Region to discuss mutual matters towards improving the wellbeing of marginalised girls and young women.

The two-day session, which brought together CAMFED directors and NSS officials, was in line with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) both organisations signed in March this year.

The partnership with NSS aligns with CAMFED’s strategic plan for 2024 to 2029, aiming to triple social impact in the years ahead.

Under the new strategy, CAMFED seeks to implement “a comprehensive support system targeted at the most marginalised girls, enable young women to transition to secure livelihoods and join a powerful peer network of leaders, and drive adoption of best practices in national education systems.”

To that end, CAMFED Ghana and NSS will work to promote the study of STEM by females, while addressing emerging needs in the education sector, including the scale-up of CAMFED’s innovative Learner Guide programme.

CAMFED and NSS are working to ensure female university graduates with science backgrounds are posted to schools in CAMFED partner districts to serve as Learner Guides and deliver the ‘My Better World’ curriculum.

Both organisations will also collaborate to train National Service Personnel on the ‘My Better World’ curriculum ahead of their delivery in schools in CAMFED partner districts and schools.

At the meeting in Kumasi, CAMFED presented its strategic plan and operations, the Learner Guide programme, as well as its child protection and safeguarding policy.

NSS officials highlighted operations on the Scheme and the role of the Scheme in the implementation of the Learner Guide programme.

In addition to other objectives, the CAMFED-NSS partnership is expected to contribute to national and international education goals, particularly, Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals, which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

GNA

