Twelve primary school children killed in South Africa crash

Cape Town, Jul. 10, (dpa/GNA) – Twelve primary school children were killed in a road accident in South Africa as a minibus taking them to school overturned and caught fire following a collision, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the N14 motorway near Merafong, about 70 kilometres west of Johannesburg, when another vehicle rammed the school bus from behind. The driver of the minibus was also killed.

Authorities said the victims were burnt beyond recognition. Seven other children were injured in the accident in the province of Gauteng.

Officials were initially unable to provide any information on the ages of the children. The police were investigating the circumstances of the accident.

“The loss of our children is a devastating blow to our community,” said Gauteng Province Education Minister Matome Chiloane. GNA

