Bulgaria: First national tourism festival held in Mt Rila

Mt. Rila, July 20 (BTA/GNA) – The First National Tourism Festival opened in Mt Rila on July 19. “We are making history. This is a very important moment for organized tourism in Bulgaria,” Tourism Union Chair Ventsislav Venev said at the opening ceremony.

The three-day festival has brought together members of tourism organizations from across Bulgaria, fans of physical activity and people who have visited the 100 National Tourist Landmarks in a campaign mottoed “Get to Know Bulgaria”, whose annual meeting is part of the event.

The festival involves guided trekking trips of varying difficulty, sport events, first-aid classes and practical courses on the basics of orienteering and mountain running. A children’s tourism education camp has been organized. Many entertainment activities are on the programme, including music, prize games and culinary events.

A marquee has been put up for experts, adventurers and athletes to speak to visitors about their past and future projects. The general theme of the speeches is “Mountaineering, International Tourism and Extreme Sports”.

Accommodation, meals and access to various events are free of charge for all members of tourism associations and the winners of the Golden Badge of the 100 National Tourist Landmarks.

The National Tourism Festival is aimed at promoting physical activity. It will encourage people of all ages to maintain contact with nature and will raise the level of their tourist culture and skills. The festival provides an opportunity for companies and organizations in the tourism sector to share experience and establish fruitful contacts among themselves.

There will be presentations of various tourist sites and travel destinations in Bulgaria, with a focus on Mt Rila and the Malyovitsa Valley.

