Students urged to utilise library books for academic excellence

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), July 20, GNA – Mr Festus Okpora, Oti Regional Director of Africa Library Project, has advised students to make good use of the various books available in their library to excel in their studies.

He underscored the importance of enhancing literacy and education locally through the improvement of various libraries across the schools.

Mr Okpora, during a donation of 1,000 library books to the Nkwanta Senior High School in the Oti region, said the initiative was aimed at promoting literacy and education across more than 100 schools in the region.

He encouraged students to utilise the resources available effectively and develop a passion for reading and learning to broaden their horizon and create new opportunities.

Mr Solomon Bagmoe, Headmaster of Nkwanta Senior High School, receiving the books on behalf of the school expressed gratitude for the generous donation by Africa Library.

He said the books would significantly enhance the students’ learning abilities.

He said the books would be used for their intended purposes and also be kept safe for generational use.

Mr Bagmoe appealed for support in the acquisition of computers and other modern learning tools, recognising the increasingly digital nature of education across the globe.

The students expressed their excitement about receiving the books and anticipated the chance to explore new subjects and expand their knowledge.

GNA

