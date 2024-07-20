One-week observance of Gabby Nketiah to be held in Accra

By Dennis Peprah

Duayaw-Nkwanta, (A/R), July 20, GNA – The one-week funeral observance of the late Nana Ambassador Dr Gabriel Nsiah Nketiah, an Ex-Senior Special Aide of the former President John Agyekum Kufuor, is to be held in Accra on August 24, this year.

Nana Amb Dr Nketiah, popularly known in the political space as “Nana Gabby” died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on June 22, 2024 after a short illness.

He was 80 years old, and survived by the wife and five children.

Mr Youngman Ernest Nsiah, a Junior brother, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Duayaw-Nkwanta.

He said the family had already informed President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and former President Kufuor about the demise of the late statesman, saying the venue of the event would be communicated later.

He was speaking to the GNA, after the family and elders officially announced the passing of Nana Dr Nketiah, who was also a former envoy to South Korea to the Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Council in the Ahafo Region, amid wailing and firing of muskets.

The former statesman also served as the Sompahene (a sub-chief) of the Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Area, with the stool name Okatakyie Kwaku Nketiah.

Nana Boakye Bonsu, the Akwamuhene (a sub-chief), said the traditional council was shocked, and saddened about the demise of Nana Amb Dr Nektiah, and asked the bereaved family to pick comfort in God.

Describing him as a ‘great pillar’ behind the council, Nana Bonsu acknowledged the exceptional contributions and instrumental role of Nana Amb Dr Nketiah towards the development of the area and the nation.

Besides, he said the late statesman would be forever remembered for his commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of the people, saying “we remember when he personally donated a vehicle to the Duayaw-Nkwanta St John’s of God Hospital when the hospital was in dire need of a vehicle.”

“It was through his instrumentality that birthed the friendship between former President Kufuor and the late Nana Boakye Twomo III, the Paramount Chief of the Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Area and the entire Duayaw-Nkwanta people”, Nana Boakye Asare, the Kyidomhene (a sub-chief) of the Council stated.

Nana Nsowa Diawuo Kokroko, the Akoanahene (a sub-chief) of the Traditional Council, also described Nana Amb Dr Nketiah as “true statesman” who deserved to be honoured for his contributions to the nation’s body politics, and democratic governance.

Nana Amb Dr Nketiah served the nation at various levels and was honoured with the Member of the Order of the Volta (Companion Division) and founded the Ganiva Limited and its associated businesses.

He founded the “Avengers” band while he was a serving as a soldier in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in the early 1960s which culminated in the establishment of dance bands in the army units. He served in the GAF for 17 years until his retirement to private life.

