BIC, GES donate 40,000 pens to Basic Schools

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, July 18, GNA – World leader in stationery, BIC, together with the Ghana Education Service (GES) have donated 40,000 pens to some Basic Schools in Greater Accra and Ashanti Region.

This kind gesture was part of BIC’s commitment to improve the learning conditions of 250 million students by 2025.

Mr George Nkonsah, Business Manager at BIC speaking in an interview said “We believe that education is the cornerstone of every community. We are committed to improving learning conditions for students in Ghana and the wider region.”

He said BIC had over the years supported students with the necessary tools to succeed in their learning journey.

Dr Eric Nkansah, Director-General of the Ghana Education Services thanked BIC for the support in bringing education to the forefront of students.

He highlighted that providing the necessary writing tools for students was crucial for their development, self-expression, and performance.

In Africa, BIC aims to empower students to reach their full potential starting by providing the necessary writing tools in the classroom, and refurbishing facilities to create inspiring learning environments, among others.

