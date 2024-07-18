2024 BECE: Girl-Child Officer lauds decline in pregnant girls, nursing mothers writing examination 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), July 18, GNA – Madam Emma Asilevi, the Kadjebi District Girl-Child Education Officer, has appreciated the massive decline in the number of pregnant girls and nursing mothers who sat for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the district.

She said recording of two pregnant girls and five nursing mothers writing the examination in 2024 as against nine pregnant girls and sixteen nursing mothers in 2023 was commendable.

Madam Asilevi made this known during an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

She said though there was a decline, there was also a high case of abortion among the schoolgirls in the district.

Although she could not give a definite figure, she said the situation posed a threat to the district if it was not addressed early.

The Girl-Child Officer said there would be a sensitisation programme for the students, and their parents, on the consequences of the act.

Kadjebi District registered 1,300 candidates including; 695males and 605 females for the 2024 BECE, but 1,293 candidates sat for the examination with seven absentees.

One of the absentee candidates was reported dead, another one sick, three others severely sick, and hospitalized, while the whereabout of the remaining two were unknown.

The 2024 BECE started with English Language on Monday, July 8 and ended with Arabic on Monday, July 15, 2024, across the country.

