20 years of ECOSOCC: CSOs to advance implementation of AfCFTA

Accra, July 18, GNA – The Economic, Social, and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC), as part of its 20th anniversary of fostering collaboration between the African Union and Civil Society Organisation (CSOs), is scheduled to host an engagement on the implementation of the AfCFTA Policy Network

(APN).

To commemorate this significant milestone, the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) and the APN will host the engagement on July 20, 2024, on the theme: “The Role of CSOs in Advancing the Implementation of the AfCFTA”.

The event will underscore the vital contributions of CSOs to the successful implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA). It will focus on advocacy, policy analysis, and the equitable distribution of benefits, equipping CSOs with the knowledge and tools to effectively support AfCFTA’s objectives.

Representatives of Civil Society Organizations, development partners, the private sector, officials from state institutions, and the AfCFTA Secretariat, academia, and policy analyst, amongst others, are expected to be in attendance.

Meron Dagnew, Head of the Communications Unit at WACSI, stated, the 20th anniversary of ECOSOCC was a momentous occasion for the parties to reflect on the critical contributions of civil society to the African Union’s initiatives, AfCFTA.

The event, she said, would serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue and collaboration, ensuring that the voices of all communities, especially the marginalized and vulnerable, were heard and considered in the AfCFTA’s implementation.

Emmanuel Korbla Bensah Jr, Deputy Executive Director, Regional Integration, AfCFTA Policy Network (APN), said, “If AfCFTA is a gamechanger, then this collaboration with WACSI in amplifying civil society perspectives in its implementation is even more so.”

He said AfCFTA recognized WACSI’s expertise in creating new narratives around civil society work and were proud to partner with them.

Mr Bansah Jr said, “AfCFTA is not just about intra-African trade; it’s about a holistic approach thatintegrates the perspectives of ordinary people into the AU agenda, which cannot be

achieved without engaging civil society.”

Mr William Carew, Head of Secretariate, AUECOSOCC, observed that ECOSOCC’s role was more crucial than ever in a world where the challenges of governance, economic integration, and social justice were immense.

By facilitating direct engagement between the AU and its peoples, ECOSOCC ensures that African

integration and development are driven by those that affect the most-its citizens, he said.

The event is expected to convene a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from civil society organizations, policymakers, government officials, and private sector stakeholders. academia, and international development partners.

Established in 2005, the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) is dedicated to strengthening civil society in West Africa through knowledge sharing, learning, connecting, and influencing. WACSI plays a leading role in regional and global discourses that shape the future of civil society.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

