VRA to engage communities on possible spillage

Accra, July 9, GNA – The Volta River Authority (VRA) says it will soon commence engagements with communities along the Volta Lake regarding a potential controlled spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam.

It said the intended spillage was a precautionary measure, crucial to maintaining the structural integrity of the Dam and ensuring the safety of the communities.

A statement, signed by Mr Ken Arthur, Deputy Chief Executive, Services, VRA, said: “We propose to engage you and the relevant team to discuss the potential implications, mitigation measures and information dissemination.”

It said the Authority would confirm the suitability of the dates and times for the engagements and inform the communities appropriately.

The VRA, on September 15, 2023, started the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman districts and several other areas had their homes submerged due to the spillage.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

