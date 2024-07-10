Beach Soccer: Ghana names squad for AFCON qualifiers against Cote D’ Ivoire  

Credit: Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Keta (VR) July 10, GNA – The technical team of the senior male national beach soccer team, Black Sharks of Ghana has announced a 16-man provisional squad to face the Sand Elephants of Cote D’ Ivoire in the 2024 Beach Soccer AFCON qualifiers.

The winner of the game would secure qualification to this year’s beach soccer AFCON that would be hosted in Cairo, Egypt in August,2024.

The squad include three goalkeepers namely Daniel Kudoda of Cheetah BSC, Robert Nyadedzor and Emmanuel Tawiah of Sea Sharks and Ada Assurance beach soccer club respectively.

Five defender which include experienced Kini Ticor of Cheetah BSC, Joseph Awumisie of Sea Sharks BSC, Precious Togbor of Havedzi Mighty Warriors as well as prolific defender Reuben Semabia of Sunset Sports Keta and Jude Asante of Ada Assurance BSC were called.

The attackers were Richard Osa and Philip Nii Boye, both of Layoca BSC, Alfred Torsu and Richmond Tsodzine of Cheetah BSC and Eric Kpogo of Vodza Iron breakers beach soccer club.

The rest were Eugene Dekpe of Sunset Sports, Theophilus Ahulu of Sea Sharks BSC and Paul Arthur of Nungua BSC.

Mr Julius Caesar Bekley, the Assistant Coach of the team told the GNA Sports that the team would commence camping on Wednesday, July 10 at Splendid Hotel in Tegbi in the Anloga District of the Volta Region.

GNA also understand that the ongoing Beach Soccer Premiere League would continue as scheduled except on weekend of the AFCON qualifiers matches.

Black Sharks would host the first leg against Sand Elephants of Ivory Coast on Sunday, July 21 at Emancipation beach soccer arena in Keta at 0300 hours.

The return fixture is expected to be played in the weekend of July 27/28 in Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, beach soccer AFCON defending champions Senegal would be hosted by Guinea, while Angola would play Morocco, with Mauritania taking on Nigeria whilst Tanzania would welcome Uganda.

Seychelles would play Mozambique and Burundi playing a host to Malawi in other first leg qualifiers.

Winner of the two leg matches would automatically qualify for the AFCON.

Ghana is hoping to book AFCON qualification after losing to Sand Pharaohs of Egypt in 2022 edition.

