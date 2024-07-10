Koku Anyidoho shares “political insights” in new book 

By Edward Acquah

Accra, July 10, GNA – Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute is set to launch his latest book titled “Uncompromising Thoughts” in Accra.

The new book, scheduled to be unveiled on July 24, 2024, unpacks the author’s personal experiences, political insights, and his journey of faith, aiming to inspire readers and spark meaningful conversations about Ghana’s political landscape and future.

The book also features a foreword by the late President John Evans Atta Mills, who served as President of Ghana from January 2009 to July 2012.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, said the book offers insights into his political journey personal beliefs, and vision for Ghana’s future.

“This book is a reflection of my unwavering beliefs, experiences, and dedication to the progress of our nation. I hope ‘Uncompromising Thoughts’ will serve as a catalyst for thoughtful dialogue and active participation in our democratic process,” Mr Anyidoho said.

The statement said Mrs Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, a former First Lady of Ghana, and other dignitaries will grace the book launch.

“The event will be chaired by Ambassador Kabral Blay Amihere, a respected figure in Ghanaian diplomacy and public service…The guest speaker for the event will be Justice Jones Dotse, a retired Supreme Court judge renowned for his contributions to Ghana’s judiciary,” it said. said.

“Dr. Kwame Akuffo Ntow, a distinguished academic, will review the book, providing attendees with an insightful analysis of its themes and significance,” the statement added.

