Atimpoku-Asikuma Bridge in good condition

Accra, July 1, GNA – The Ministry of Roads and Highways has called on the public to disregard a viral video on social media indicating that a portion of the Atimpoku-Asikuma road, near the police barrier, has caved in.

The video emerged after severe flooding of a section of the road, following a heavy downpour on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

A statement, signed by Mr Nasir Ahmad Yartey, Head, Public Relations Unit of the Ministry, said: “An assessment undertaken by the Ghana Highway Authority after the flood receded, indicates that the 8.2m span bridge over the Fodoga River is in good condition.”

“The road is now open to traffic. Further investigations, however, reveal that about 120m sealed surface of the road was damaged by the flood,” it said.

The statement said there was the need to improve the free flow of the river to avert the re-occurrence of the flood.

It said the Ministry had begun mobilising the necessary resources to undertake emergency remedial works on the damaged section of the road and would work with the Ghana Hydrological Authority to improve the free flow of the river.

“The Ministry of Roads and Highways wishes to reiterate its commitment to addressing all road network challenges across the country,” it said.

GNA

