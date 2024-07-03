Assin Akropon Rice Processing Plant to commence production  

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, July 3, GNA – The Central Region is set to launch its Central Agra Rice and commercialise rice production at its Assin Akropon rice processing plant.

The initiative being sponsored by the Korea International Corporation Agency (KOICA) formed part of its $ 8 million intervention under KOICA’s Rice Value Chain Support Programme (RVCSP) for farmers.

The Project seeks to improve the income of rural farmers in the Region to enhance their quality of life through increased rice production.

The Rice project, which is also to deploy capacities of the KOICA in the rice value chain intervention through machinery and equipment and knowledge and skills training programmes, was scheduled to end in December 2023 but had been extended to the end of this year.

Briefing the Heads of Department at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) meeting, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, disclosed that the Region had made significant strides in rice production which was commendable.

Rice production had tremendously increased from 1624 metric tonnes in 2021 to 21430 in 2023 with an average yield of 3.37 tons per hectare to 4.7 tons respectively in the Region.

The first phase of the RVCSP launched in 2021 was implemented in five beneficiary districts in Gomoa East, Assin Fosu, Assin North, Assin South and Twifo Atti Morkwa to improve the quality of life of rural rice farmers through increased yields.

On agriculture, she noted that there was a need to revamp the sector towards ensuring the production of raw materials, food security and job creation.

On Politics, she appealed to all citizens to endeavour to act responsibly for peace before, during and after the 2024 general elections.

“Let us find a way as a Council to constantly remind ourselves, our subordinates and the people within our circles, especially the youth to avoid tendencies that can throw this country off balance and ensure peaceful co-existence in Ghana.”

She urged all the Metropolitan Municipal Chief Executives to be proactive and collaborate with the RCC for development.

At the meeting, various departments gave updates on their respective projects, policies and initiatives under the year under review.

They promised to work assiduously to help achieve the targets set for growth and development in the Region.

Some heads of departments asked questions regarding abandoned projects such as roads, infrastructure and among others.

The Regional Director of Roads and Highway, Mrs Mercy Achia Payne, briefed the house about the roadmap of activities by her outfit in the Region and gave updates on all roads undertaken and plans to complete abandoned road projects.

