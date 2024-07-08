Asante-Akim South NDC parliamentary candidate takes campaign to markets

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Ofoase (Ash), July 8, GNA – The Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Asante-Akim South Constituency is targeting market women as she intensifies her campaign to win the seat for the first time.

Maame Sarfoa Appiah, who believes women have critical roles to play in national development, has been courting women groups across the constituency to support her bid to represent them as a fellow woman.

One such group are market women whose activities are the bedrock for many households, hence the NDC candidate is strategically targeting them with a message of hope and prosperity.

She has, therefore, been visiting and interacting with market women to give her their mandate to champion their aspirations as the backbones of their respective families and by extension the general livelihoods of the people.

Consequently, she has visited the Ofoase market and women who sell at the main Juaso junction on the Accra-Kumasi highway, to engage them on her vision to support them in their businesses when she becomes the Member of Parliament (MP).

She distributed her branded T-shirts and aprons to the women and assured them of her unwavering commitment to help them grow their businesses when given the opportunity to serve them.

Accompanied by some party executives and members of her campaign team, Maame Safoa underlined the need for Ghanaians to bring back the NDC to rescue the nation from the harsh economic conditions in the country.

She said the NDC would restore the country on the path of economic growth anchored on job creation for the benefit of all.

Almost eight years of the current government, according to her, had brought untold hardship on the citizens and leaving many youths jobless.

She appealed to the market women to rally behind the NDC in its quest to save the nation from further retrogression.

