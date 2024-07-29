Asafotufiami Festival: Ada Queen cautions youth against indecent dressing 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Sege, July 29, GNA- Naana Adaniwaah Avagbeh I, Queen of the Dangmebiawer Divisional Clan of Ada in the Greater Accra Region, has cautioned the youth against indecent dressing during the upcoming Asafotufiami Festival.

She emphasised the importance of dressing modestly to reflect the cultural heritage of the chiefs and people of Ada.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Sege, Naana Avagbeh expressed concern over the indecent dressing by some of the youth, especially females, prioritising that over showcasing the unique cultural identity of the Traditional Area.

She noted that visitors often introduced foreign cultural practices, influencing the locals and diminishing Ada’s cultural values.

“It is unfortunate that most of our youth, especially the girls, are introducing other culture practices into the true Ada culture practices in terms of dressing,” she said.

“Last year, a lot of girls who came to the festival were seen in the streets half-naked. It is so embarrassing to the eye, and I consider that a threat to our culture.”

She reminded the people that during the festival, some students, tourists, and dignitaries came to the town to learn the culture of the traditional area through the native language, behaviour, dressing, dancing, and display of cultural practices by the indigenes.

“Therefore, it is never right to “substitute the rich cultural heritage for nudity,” she said.

Naana Avagbeh called on all attendees to show maximum respect for the traditions, cultural practices, and authorities of the Ada people.

The Asafotufiami Festival begins on Wednesday, July 31, with candlelight processing.

There is homecoming on Thursday, August 1, visit to the sacred forest, crowning of Miss Asafotu on Friday, August 2, and the grand durbar on Saturday, which promises to be memorable.

The chairman of the festival is Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, Paramount Chief of the Sefwi Anwiaso Traditional Area, and the President of the National House of Chiefs.

