Amoaman youth angry over continued encroachment on Barekese Dam Forest Reserve 

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Amoaman (Ash), July 31, GNA – The youth of Amaoaman, a community in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region, have expressed worry over the inaction by the authorities to protect the forest reserve around the Barekese Dam.

The Barekese Dam is the main source of potable water supply to most parts of Kumasi and its environs.

However, unrestrained encroachment on the forest, reserved to protect the river over the years, has gravely affected the level and quality of the water used by the Ghana Water Company for treatment and distribution.

This has resulted in irregular water supply to most parts of Kumasi and adjoining towns.

According to the youth, many acres of the forest, which for years ago, formed canopies on the riverbank, had been deforested and converted into cocoa plantations and residential accommodations.

Addressing a press conference after an inspection by officials of the Forestry Commission and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), to assess the level of damage to the forest, the aggrieved youth blamed the authorities for their inability to protect the forest reserve.

Mr Asuo Afram, Spokesperson of the youth, said the illegal activities, which he alleged had gone on over the years in the clear view of forest officials, the Ghana Water Company, the District Assembly and others, posed a threat to water treatment and distribution and could lead to water crisis in the Ashanti Region.

He said the community had petitioned all officials who mattered in the issue, but they had all failed to address the situation.

Mr Afram, therefore, appealed to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to step in to address the matter.

During the inspection by the officials, some of the farmers who were interrogated said they were aware the area was a forest reserve.

One of them, who identified himself as Elder Joseph Dabaa, said he had been farming in the reserve since 2016, after he had bought the land from two women from Asuofia.

Mr Kofi Arhin, Forest Plantation Officer, expressed worry over the reserve being taken over by cocoa plantation and pledged to ensure that the necessary action was taken against persons involved in the act to protect the water body.

