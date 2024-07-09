Paris 2024: French Embassy, Republic Bank, support Ghana’s participation with cash  

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, July 09, GNA – The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) on Monday received an amount of 25,000 Euros from donors to aid Ghana’s preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games scheduled for July 26 to August 11, 2024.

The French Embassy, together with Republic Bank donated €20,000 and €5,000 respectively while Kustom Looks Ghana and Horseman Shoes also sponsored the team with branded sportswear.

Madam Marine Hayem, Cooperation Attachée with the French Embassy speaking at the short presentation expressed excitement to support Ghana’s participation.

“We are passionate about sports and it’s the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which kicks off in 18 days time. It is the biggest ever event organised in France. We are expecting not fewer than 16 million visitors and 16,000 athletes all over the world”.

She said it was necessary to promote sports inclusion as a way of highlighting the talents and potentials of athletes, which was part of the vision of Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

Madam Hayman said the French Embassy had selected nine young volunteers to play active roles in the organization of the Olympic Games.

The Cooperation Attachée revealed that the French Embassy had made arrangements to set up an entertainment festival in France to give Ghanaians an exciting stay.

She expressed confidence in the team and urged them to give their best as they represent Ghana on the global stage.

Mr. Worlanyo Eworyi, Branch Manager. Republic Bank GH. Plc said “We at Republic Bank are very much privileged to be associated with the upcoming event in France.

We have had a long-term relationship with the GOC and as a bank with a big heart we have the power to make a difference in every aspect of our lives”.

He said Republic Bank, one of the leading banks in the country was committed to contributing to national development.

Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee thanked the French Embassy, Republic Bank, Kustom Looks Ghana and Horseman Shoes for coming on board to support the team.

He called on Corporate Ghana and other stakeholders to support the team as they seek to make the nation proud.

“Sponsors out there, this is the time for you to show your love for these other sporting disciplines and show up for the Olympics.”

Team Ghana would be leaving for France on Tuesday to begin preparations for the multi-sport event.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

