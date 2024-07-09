Promasidor Ghana attains international Food Safety Certification

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah

Accra, July 9, GNA – In line with its goal of enhancing food safety practices and Sustainable Development Goals, Promasidor Ghana (PGH), has been awarded the latest version of Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000.

This makes PGH, a pacesetter in Ghana’s food manufacturing space, the country’s first food manufacturer to attain FSSC Version (V6) in Ghana, a global certification.

The company explained that by the certification, consumers could trust whatever product they bought from the PGH.

“What we are ensuring the consumers is that ” you have a world-class food safety system in place that assures you that whatever you buy from us is produced under the highest hygienic and food safety standards to ensure that you are not buying ailments for yourself but buying nourishment for yourself.

“…Our consumers are the reason for our being and that is why we go the extra mile and ensure that our consumers get the best,” Mr Festus Tettey, Managing Director (MD) of Promasidor Ghana Limited stated.

FSSC 22000 is a globally recognized certification scheme for food safety management systems, developed by the Foundation for Food Safety Certification to deliver impact on global food safety.

The company was certified by Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) Ghana, a subsidiary of SGS global, a Swiss company, that does certification, testing, and inspection, which is accredited by United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS).

By the feat, PGH becomes one of the very few food and beverage companies in the world to have achieved an important landmark.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Tettey said the certification was a testament of PGH’s devotion to improved food processes and controls.

“As a formidable business in its 25th year of operation, the certification reinforces our efforts at continuously improving our product quality, validates our excellent operating standards, adoption of world-class standards and our reputation for integrity, professionalism, excellence and accountability.”

He said: “We are proud to be the first Ghanaian business to be certified to FSSC V6 by SGS in Ghana and we pledge to improve continuously.”

Explaining why PGH worked hard to earn the FSSC V6, Ms Bernadette Klu, Head of Quality, Safety, Health & Environment (QSHE) at PGH, said FSSC v6 offered a globally affirmed, comprehensive approach to food safety.

She explained that “food safety was fundamental to Promasidor Ghana’s commitment to providing it local and global consumers with ‘Quality Food Products’ in line with the company’s “values of customer focus, respect for all and the environment, excellence in execution, support for each other and Trust.”

Mr Kwasi Okai-Mensah, SGS Ghana Business Assurance Manager, commended the PGH team for working hard through its food systems and value-chain to attain the global certification.

He described the cerfification as the highest of the food safety standards in the world, adding that Promasidor had done well to attain that feat as the first food safety manufacturing company to gain the certification in Ghana.

He officially handed over the certificate on behalf of the global body, to Promasidor Ghana Limited at a short ceremony held in Accra.

Promasidor Ghana Limited is a leading food manufacturing company providing quality food products to consumers.

Among its products are beverage brands including Cowbell flavoured milk as well as food seasoning and baby foods, among others.

GNA

