Academic City graduates urged to stay relevant and master their craft 

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, July 29, GNA – Prof Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City, has urged new graduates to stay relevant and master their craft as they step into the world to build their careers and serve society.

He said in a constantly changing world, staying relevant was crucial and it demanded committing themselves to continuous learning and adapting, staying curious and embracing new ideas and technologies and rendering out impactful services.

Prof McBagonluri said this in an address at the 3rd Graduation ceremony that saw 67 students who had successfully completed their four-year undergraduate programmes awarded their degrees.

He said the values that would guide them as they navigate the complexities of life to blaze the trail were empathy, grit, patience, relevance, perseverance, skills, and self-awareness.

The President said the same way the seven pillars shaped his journey and career in overcoming challenges and brought unexpected results to him and believed they would be also important for the graduates.

He said they would be challenged in their quest to be successful, however, they need some tenacity and patience to overcome hurdles, while learning new things.

“Continue to learn new things, apply knowledge and be patient. Do internship, engage in voluntary work, it should not always be about money. The money will eventually come and you will be paid for the skills you acquired,” Prof McBagonluri said.

Madam Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer, Telecel Ghana, who was the Special Guest of Honour, lauded the graduates for their commitment to exhibit excellence adding that opportunities were everywhere for them to tap into using technology and innovations, as arts and science courses had engineering focus which they must explore.

She said the world was changing rapidly and called on institutions and businesses to embed technology in their work as it had become the catalyst for transformation and growth.

Some graduates were awarded Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Mass Communication, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance, Bachelor of Business in Entrepreneurship, Bachelor of Science in Computer and Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Others were awarded Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Public Relations, Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources Management and Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

Mr Kwabena Afari Boateng, a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering graduate, who was adjudged the Overall Best Student, urged his colleagues to “go out there and make their mark.”

GNA

