Expedite action on Upper East Regional Airport – GTA to Stakeholders  

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Pikworo, (U/E), July 29, GNA- Mr Wisdom Ahadzi, the Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has intensified calls on the government to construct an airport for the Upper East Region.

According to the Regional Director, the construction of the airport would undoubtedly boost tourism activities and attract the needed investment to boost the growth of the local economy and opportunities for businesses.

Mr Ahadzi made the call when he addressed stakeholders at the Pikworo Slave Camp in Nania, near Paga in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region to mark this year’s Emancipation Day.

It was held on the theme: “Unity and Resilience: Building Stronger Communities for a Brighter Future,” and attracted people from all walks of life, including traditional leaders, cultural troops and the people in the diaspora.

The processes for the construction of the airport for the Upper East Region began in the late 1970s and early 1980s when about 2,8853.72 hectares of land was earmarked at Anateem, a suburb of the Sumbrungu community in the Bolgatanga Municipality, for the project.

Several technical evaluations and feasibility studies have been done on the site to ascertain the suitability of the place for the airport project.

However, despite several promises, successive governments have not been able to bring the project to fruition after more than 30 years, leaving the locals frustrated and disappointed.

The Regional Director noted that the construction of an airport for the region had been long overdue given the region’s potential, particularly in tourism and other valuable economic trades that could attract investment.

He called on the government and other relevant stakeholders to expedite actions to make the dream of the airport a reality.

“Some of our returnees who wished to have been part of us in the celebration of Emancipation Day could not make it because they missed their flights, and an airport for the region could have offered the best alternative,” he added.

Mr Wenawome Aborah, the Chairman of the Paga Youth Movement, in a solidarity speech, emphasised that though the region was endowed with a lot of tourist sites that could offer job opportunities to the youth to reduce unemployment, the lack of social amenities to harness these potentials continued to hamper the progress of the region.

He said the availability of an airport would not only boost tourist attraction but would also reduce youth unemployment, which remained a threat to national security.

GNA

