Bible Society of Ghana outdoors Bono New Testament Bible 

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, July 29, GNA -The Bible Society of Ghana has launched the Bono New Testament Bible, at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, in Sunyani.

The edition of the Bible includes all 27 books of the New Testament, which have undergone necessary procedures and have been published in Bono-Twi Apam Foforo.

The new Bible features key elements such as portability, a handy size for easy carrying, and readable font size, one ribbon marker, introductions to each book, parallel references, cross-references, and illustrations.

The launch of the new Bono New Testament Bible marks an important milestone in providing access to the Scriptures in a language that is easily understood by the Bono-speaking people.

The Very Reverend. Prof. John David Kwamena Ekem, a Translation Consultant, mentioned that the Bono first translation project was launched on August 27, 2017, in Sunyani.

He said the project engaged the expertise of three translators, Rev. Daniel Asomah Gyabaa, Rev. Dr. Isaac Boaheng and Mrs Afia Aframa, who underwent intensive local and international training in the principles and theories of Bible translation over a span of three years to ensure their proficiency.

He added that a committee of 15 reviewers were appointed, each of whom also completed the same rigorous training process.

The Very Rev.Prof. Ekem highlighted two significant milestones achieved by the project, saying, the development and production of a standardised orthography for the Bono language in 2018, which has since been reviewed and approved by the Bureau of Ghana Languages.

The other was the publication of the Bono Gospel of Mark, which was launched on July 29, 2018, at Techiman in the Bon East Region.

The Very Rev. Dr. John Kwesi Addo Jr., General Secretary of the Bible Society of Ghana, articulated the Society’s firm vision to make the Bible accessible to Ghanaians in a language and format that deeply resonated with them.

He said the commitment drives their endeavours to translate the Bible from its original languages into Ghana’s diverse local languages, saying studies have demonstrated that individuals develop a deeper understanding and stronger faith foundation when they engage with the Bible in their native language.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, emphasised the importance of individuals being trained in their local dialect to better understand issues and effectively communicate with their native language.

She stated translating the Bible into the Bono language was a way to preserve the culture and traditions of the people while deepening their spiritual connection with God because indigenous individuals were able to comprehend and internalize the teachings of the scriptures more effectively.

The Regional Minister advocated for the creation of more books and educational materials in the Bono dialect to improve communication, understanding and social interactions within the Bono communities.

Pastor Robert Ransford Yeboah, Immediate Past Sabbath School and Personal Ministries Director of the Midwest Ghana Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, highlighted the theme of the event, “We Hear Them Speak in Our Own Language.”

He stressed the importance of understanding one’s dialect to effectively spread the gospel and help people better connect with the word.

He explained that understanding one’s dialect not only aids in the propagation of the gospel but also plays a crucial role in encoding and decoding communication.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

