36 business schools to contest Tertiary Business Sense Challenge version 6.0 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, July 17, GNA – Some 36 business schools are to contest the sixth edition of the Graphic Business Tertiary Business Sense Challenge.

The Challenge, an initiative of the Graphic Business in partnership with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG) and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) provides a platform for tertiary business schools to showcase the quality of business education in the country.

It mentors young business students and executives.

Professor Francis K. E. Nunoo, the Director of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education, speaking at the launch of the Graphic Business Tertiary Business Sense Challenge Version 6.0, commended Graphic Communications Group and its partners for the initiative.

The University of Education, Winneba clinched victory at the fifth edition, surpassing the University of Cape Coast, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG).

In the 2024 edition, the Challenge will have the contest in four Zones: Southwest, Northern, Middle and Southeast Zones.

He said the Challenge was more than an academic event because it was a testament to the potential being developed in the tertiary education space.

“I expect that the Challenge will not only cover entrepreneurship, but also sustainable entrepreneurship, investment, ICT, AI and legal environment of doing business,” he added.

He encouraged the participants to work as a team, because teamwork was a critical skill that helped in achieving a common goal.

Prof Nunoo said the Ministry was committed to supporting initiatives such as the Challenge to enhance the quality of education, promote innovations, and prepare the students to be global citizens.

Mr Ato Afful, the Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Limited, said the Challenge was about teamwork, which prepared the mindset of students for the world of work.

He encouraged the participants to cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit and adherence to work ethics, saying patience, determination and drive should be the mindset for achieving results.

In the Southwest Zone, Koforidua Technical University will meet Nduom School of Business &Technology, while UEW faces All Nations University.

For the Northern Zone, UDS will meet The Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), with Tamale Technical University locking horns with Dr. Hilla Limann Technical University.

Catholic University will meet the Kumasi Technical University with the Sunyani Technical University contesting The Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development.

Christ Apostolic University College will meet University of Energy and Natural Resources in the Middle Zone.

For the Southeast Zone, Academic City University will meet Laweh University College as Central University College engages with the African University College of Communications.

The Heritage Christian University will face West End University College.

Others in the Southeast Zone are Ghana Communication Technology University, Blue Crest University College, Accra Technical University, Data Link University College, Kings University College, and the Methodist University Ghana.

The rest are Valley View University, Pentecost University, Wisconsin International University College, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, University of Professional Studies, Accra, and Knutsford University College.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

