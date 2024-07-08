2024 elections: Seraphim Choir holds peace musical concert in Bolgatanga 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, July 7, GNA – The Seraphim Choir, a Catholic youth choir of the Sacred Heart Cathedral Parish in Bolgatanga has held a musical concert in Bolgatanga to contribute to peacebuilding towards the elections.

The concert, characterised by musical interludes that resonate peaceful reasoning among stakeholders, shows the Ghanaian values of unity, oneness, nationalism, and patriotism aimed to inspire collective resolve among Ghanaians to promote peace before, during and after the general elections in December.

The event brought together various peace promotion institutions and actors in the election arena such as religious and traditional bodies, the National Peace Council, the National Commission for Civic Education, security services, political parties, and the public, among others.

Addressing the stakeholders at the event, the Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Navrongo-Bolgatanga, said the concert formed part of a strong signal to the region and the country as a whole, of the significance of peace to the welfare of the people as the nation geared towards another major election.

He said the Upper East Region was volatile, prone to conflicts and had already suffered the brunt of conflicts which had internally displaced many people including women and children.

The Most Reverend Agyenta noted that it was imperative for Ghanaians especially stakeholders in the region to work together to build social cohesion and peace and prevent such conflicts from escalating.

“Ghana is currently hosting about 8,000 asylum seekers mostly from Burkina Faso and out of this number, about 1,200 of them have been officially registered as asylum seekers and hosted at Tarikom in Bawku West District in the region.

“There are women and children and old people who have had to leave their country Burkina Faso because of conflict to look for shelter and if you go and look at where they are living and the conditions in which they live, I think you would not wish that for your enemy,” he said.

The bishop noted that apart from the internal conflicts such as chieftaincy and land disputes, the threats of instability in neighbouring countries was a clarion call for stakeholders in the region to spearhead peace advocacy towards the elections to ensure the processes were free, fair, and peaceful.

“As we are preparing for the elections, it is more incumbent on us to reflect and for us in this region we must be at the forefront because we know what it means to suffer, we have experienced it first-hand,” he added.

He said over the years, the Catholic Church had worked to promote peace and social cohesion and there was the need to sustain such gains and consolidate them.

He urged the youth to hold leaders accountable and desist from being used to destabilise the country.

Mr Frederick Felix Amenga-Etego, Chairman of the Patrons and Patronesses of the Seraphim Choir, said music was a universal language that had the unique ability to transcend boundaries and connect hearts regardless of differences.

He believed that the music concert would inspire and motivate people to uphold the principles of democracy and engage in dialogue to resolve their differences rather than violence and be a call to action.

“We aim to foster a sense of unity, to promote understanding and to inspire action towards a more peaceful and inclusive Ghana,” he added.

Naba Baba Salifu Atamale Lemyaarum, Paramount Chief of the Bongo Traditional Area, commended the Seraphim Choir for the move and noted that it would help awaken the conscience of people to promote peace ahead of the elections.

GNA

