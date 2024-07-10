2024 BECE: Candidate delivers at Weta 

Weta (V/R) July 10, GNA – A candidate (name withheld) from the Adzoatsi Junior High School, writing the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region, was delivered of a baby girl in the early hours of Tuesday, July 9.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency indicates that the pregnant student begun her exams on Monday, writing the English Language and Religious and Moral Education papers without any apparent issues.

She, however, went into labour on the second day and was rushed to the Weta District Hospital, where she was delivered of the baby.

The New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North Constituency, Mr. Enoch Kwabla Amegbletor, visited the new mother, paid her hospital bills and wished her a speedy recovery so she could complete the rest of her exams.

He appealed to the Ghana Education Service and the West Africa Examination Council to make special provisions for pregnant candidates, allowing them to write remedial exams if due for labour.

The candidate’s mother, Madam Koshi Suka, received the cash donation and expressed her gratitude to Mr Amegbletor for the generosity.

Mr Benjamin Atsu Adenyo, the Supervisor, was hopeful the new mother would return soon to continue her exam.

Mr Raphael Amenyo, the Municipal Education Director, and his team also visited the new mother and baby at the hospital, who are said to be in good health.

GNA

