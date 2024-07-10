BECE Adaklu: Four nursing mothers, three pregnant candidates writing  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Adaklu Waya (V/R), July 10, GNA – Four nursing mothers and three pregnant girls are among the 265 girls writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the two centres in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region.

Three pregnant girls and one nursing mother are writing at the Gbekor Senior High School at Adaklu Tsriefe/Abuadi, while the Adaklu Senior High School examination Centre at Adaklu Waya registered three nursing mothers.

Ms Judith Makafui Kugbonu, the Public Relations Officer, Adaklu District Directorate of Education, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Adaklu Waya on Tuesday.

She stated that relations and teachers were caring for the babies whilst the mothers wrote the examination.

So far there had not been any recorded examination malpractices at the two centres, were some 528 candidates are writing.

These comprise 265 girls and 263 boys, Ms Kugbonu said, adding that 270 of the candidates were writing at Gbekor SHS while 258 were at the Adaklu SHS.

The began on Monday, 8th July, and will end on Friday, July 12.

GNA

