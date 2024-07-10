Help maintain incident free atmosphere – Education Director advises BECE candidates 

By Charles Tawiah

Twedie (Ash), July 10, GNA – Ms Doris Ofori, Atwima-Kwanwoma District Director of Education, has asked candidates writing the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to make it incident–free.

This, she said, was key and essential for their success in the examination.

Addressing candidates and invigilators during a tour of some examinations centres in the district, she said it was important for the candidates to continue to comport themselves and desist from any act that could disturb the examination.

They should adhere to all the regulations and instructions governing the examination.

Ms Ofori urged the candidates not to fear but focus their minds on the examination and write to the best of their abilities.

A total of 6048 candidates made up of 3,000 boys and 3048 girls are taking part in the examination in 13 centres.

They came from 63 public and 74 private schools.

In a related development 2,930 candidates made up of 1,534 boys and 1,396 girls from 100 public schools and 16 private schools are writing the examination in 11 centres in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti region.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

