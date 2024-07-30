ECG Training Centre receives Outstanding Training and Capacity Building Excellence Award

By Laudia Sawer

Accra, July 30, GNA – The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) Training Centre in Tema has been adjudged the winner of the Outstanding Training and Capacity Building Excellence Award at the just-ended Governance and Business Leadership Awards 2024.

The event, held in Accra, was on the theme: “The Promise of Leadership; Transformation, Impact, Growth, and Prosperity for All”.

The ECG Training Centre was recognised based on its “remarkable strides and noteworthy success as a corporate governance and business leadership centre.”

According to the organisers of the award programme, the centre received the award also due to its tremendous contribution in strategic leadership and vision to achieve business success, stakeholder profitability, community impact, and contribution to national development.

In addition to the recognition, Mr. Godfred Mensah, the head of the ECG Training Centre, also received the Outstanding Business Leader of the year in training and development.

The ECG Training Centre has positioned itself to provide technical training with a particular focus on electrical engineering and the energy sector.

The Centre provides capacity building for eligible people within the country as well as those from some countries within the Economic Community of West Africa States.

